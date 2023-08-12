Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, reports. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,541. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $805.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

