Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EXXAF stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

