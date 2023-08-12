Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
Shares of EXXAF stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
About Exxaro Resources
