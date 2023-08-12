Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,700.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

FFH opened at C$1,128.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,007.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$945.45. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,146.68.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 174.6114551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

