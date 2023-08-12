Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Ferrovial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 39,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

