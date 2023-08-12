Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
