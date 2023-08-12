Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 789 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 353,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,997. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.