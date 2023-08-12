Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,963,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

