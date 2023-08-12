First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $308.72 million and $10.97 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 308,784,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 305,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99976005 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,683,573.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 305,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99976005 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,683,573.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/."

