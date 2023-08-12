First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNLIF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

