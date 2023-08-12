First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 228.6% in July

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 73,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,352. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.