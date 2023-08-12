First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 228.6% in July

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:FEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 73,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,352. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.