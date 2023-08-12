First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,143,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,205,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

