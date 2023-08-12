Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 41,133 shares of company stock valued at $111,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

