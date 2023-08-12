Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $16.88 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.