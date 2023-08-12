Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Issues Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06), reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of C$212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.16 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

