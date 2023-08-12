G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 49600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

G6 Materials Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Stories

