G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $642.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

