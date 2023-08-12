General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.60. 3,562,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

