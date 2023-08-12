Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

GIPR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, 500.com restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

