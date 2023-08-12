Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

