GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. TD Cowen cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.19.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

