GMX Price Hits $45.97 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $45.97 or 0.00156110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $411.22 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,321,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,944,931 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

