Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Head to Head Comparison

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greggs and Sendas Distribuidora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72 Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.35 $236.31 million $0.78 17.69

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.49% 23.17% 2.31%

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greggs and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greggs presently has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Given Greggs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Greggs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

