Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,634,000 after buying an additional 801,687 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

