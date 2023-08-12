Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.70 during trading on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of C$1.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53.
About Grupo Herdez
