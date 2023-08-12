Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SUPV stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.35.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
