Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

