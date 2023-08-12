Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. 14,344,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.