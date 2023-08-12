Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 932,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,339. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

