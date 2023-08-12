Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

