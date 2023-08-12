Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.30 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.5 %

HBI stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

