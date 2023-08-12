Hang Lung Properties Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

HLPPY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 95,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

