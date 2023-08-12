Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $151.48 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Harmony has a total market cap of $151.48 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,001,842,479 coins and its circulating supply is 13,455,692,479 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

