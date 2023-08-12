Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $24.81

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $187,019.29 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $24.81 or 0.00084275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,630 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

