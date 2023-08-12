HC Wainwright Cuts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $44.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.18) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.17. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 216,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the period.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.