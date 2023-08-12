HC Wainwright Trims Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Target Price to $7.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.53 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

