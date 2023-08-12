Head to Head Analysis: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NVIDIA and Chavant Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 5 31 1 2.84 Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $428.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79% Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NVIDIA and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.97 billion 37.41 $4.37 billion $1.92 212.79 Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

