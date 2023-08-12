Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 17,750 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 7.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

