Hedera Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $24.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.606445 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0559036 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $28,820,330.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

