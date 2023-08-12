Helen Stevenson Acquires 9,803 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Helen Stevenson purchased 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.53 ($6,389.18).

RM Trading Up 0.2 %

RM opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.45. The firm has a market cap of £51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64.

Get RM alerts:

RM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.