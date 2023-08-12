Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41), with a volume of 1750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.53).

The company has a market cap of £2.56 million, a PE ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.62.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

