Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, August 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
Shares of HYBT stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About Heyu Biological Technology
