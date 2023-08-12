Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, August 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.

Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance

Shares of HYBT stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, and manufacturing of healthcare equipment. The company is currently focused on developing Submillimeter Wave (Terahertz) Quantized Space Therapy Chamber, a medical equipment designed to treat cancer through cold nuclear fusion caused by cosmic ray muons in an enclosed chamber.

