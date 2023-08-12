Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HKMPY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.30. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

