Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 377,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

