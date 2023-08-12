holoride (RIDE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,231.74

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $111,231.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.49 or 0.06287750 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0162865 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $91,040.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

