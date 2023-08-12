Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in July

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

