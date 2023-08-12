HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBCZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

