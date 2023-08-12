HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBCZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security (Israel)
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.