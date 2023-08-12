Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Jackson Financial worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

