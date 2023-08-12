Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

