Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

