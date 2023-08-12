Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,574,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Ball Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
