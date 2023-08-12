Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,574,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.